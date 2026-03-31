3 bike riders die in separate accidents in city

BENGALURU

An auto driver carelessly carelessly overturned a vehicle on Doddabasti Road within the Jnanabharathi police station limits and died. Rajesh (40), died while pillion rider Kumar was admitted to the hospital for treatment after sustaining serious injuries. A case has been registered at the Jnanabharathi Traffic police station. In another accident, a two-wheeler rider speeding and hitting a container lorry parked near Rayara Palya under the Nelamangala Traffic Police Station. The 80-year-old pillion rider, Mahadevaiah died while rider Ganesh, was injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. A case was registered at the traffic police station. In another case, 30-year-old Rajesh Gowda died on Monday morning after being hit from behind by a vehicle carrying Eicher Cement Mixer on the Byatarayanapur elevated road. The deceased was working in APMC yard. A case has been registered at the Hebbal Traffic Police Station.