Cong committing treason on Hindi issue: BJP MLA

BENGALURU

BJP leader, MLA Ashwath Narayan lashed out, saying that the Congress government was committing treason on the issue of Hindi. Why not Hindi. It was the Congress that implemented the three-language policy.

Responding to the government’s decision that Hindi is not mandatory, Ashwath Narayan said, now we don’t want trilingualism, we want bilingualism. We want English, we don’t want Hindi. The Congress government is committing treason on the issue of Hindi. There is nothing in the three-language policy that says that we should study in the past. The state government has shown small-mindedness. Due to such decisions, the quality of education has gone down. They use Rs 72 crore for education, what quality of education is being provided. They are bringing the state to a downward spiral. How can they divide the country by removing Hindi? Hindi is needed to achieve connectivity in the country. Congress is playing petty politics. Congress will do anything for its own selfish interests, he said.

Reacting to the confession of cooker bomb blast accused Sharikh, he said that when the cooker bomb blast happened, the Congress tried to justify itself. The Congress values ​​appeasement and appeasement. Now that Sharikh has confessed, we need to see what the Congress will say. The Congress’s capital has now been exposed. The Congress called them brothers. What will they say now, he questioned.

Responding to the gas shortage caused by the war, the situation is improving. The number of commercial cylinders has been increased. The central government is handling the situation well even in difficult situations. Modi is handling the situation without causing any inconvenience to India. He has taken steps to ensure that everyone gets LPG in a way that does not cause any problems to the people. Some are taking advantage of the situation. Some are taking advantage of it by creating artificial scarcity. The center is handling it without giving any opportunity to such things, he said.

Speaking on the issue of drug menace, he said that the increasing number of drug cases in the state is worrying. The state government should take very strict action. The CM himself should take the lead in cracking down on the drug racket. Drugs have spread everywhere, everyone should declare war on drugs. He said that parents and students should be aware.Responding to the MLAs’ demand for IPL tickets, he said, I am not going to talk much about this. Whoever wants to watch the match, let them pay and get tickets. Whatever the ticket price is, let them buy tickets by paying that much.