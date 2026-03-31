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Wild elephants block roads, enter Kulume Palya near Bannerghatta

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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SLUG: Not really wild!

BENGALURU

Panic has gripped residents living near Bannerghatta after repeated sightings of wild elephants in and around Kulume Palya village. For the past one week, villagers say a group of more than three elephants has been entering the area almost every night, causing fear and disruption.

The elephants, believed to have come out of the forest in search of food, have been roaming freely through human settlements. They have been frequently seen in eucalyptus groves and agricultural lands, damaging crops and moving dangerously close to homes.

One of the biggest concerns has been their presence on roads. In a recent incident, a wild elephant stood in the middle of the road, blocking vehicles and leaving motorists shocked. Commuters are now travelling in constant fear of sudden encounters, especially during night hours.

Villagers say the elephants have been making “night rounds” for several days, entering the village after dark and staying until early morning. The repeated movement has made daily life difficult, with people stepping out only with extreme caution due to fear of possible attacks.

The situation has also affected farmers, as the elephants have been moving through farmlands, posing a risk to both crops and lives. Residents say they are living in constant fear and uncertainty.

Locals have now urged the Forest Department to take immediate action and prevent the elephants from entering the village. They have demanded measures to control the movement of the herd and ensure the safety of both villagers and commuters.

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