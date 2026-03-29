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IndiGo expands network with 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Blurb: The initiative will significantly boost domestic connectivity and offering travelers expanded options across India

Mumbai
The airline stated on Sunday that the new routes will be introduced between March 29 and April 23, connecting Navi Mumbai to several key cities, including Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam, among others.

With this expansion, IndiGo will operate over 400 weekly departures from the airport, enhancing travel convenience and strengthening regional connectivity.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, is considered one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects and has been completed in record time. The addition of multiple routes is expected to further position the airport as a major aviation hub in the country.

In a parallel development, IndiGo has also commenced twice-daily direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai from Sunday. This new service aims to improve connectivity within Gujarat and provide passengers with reliable and efficient travel options. The flights on this route are being operated using IndiGo’s ATR aircraft, known for their suitability on regional routes.

Earlier this month, the airline also announced the launch of direct flights to Jamnagar starting April 23, 2026. With these additions, IndiGo will now operate flights to six cities in Gujarat; Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar offering more than 1,400 weekly services to and from the state, which is a key industrial and economic hub.

Additionally, IndiGo recently entered into a strategic partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited to enhance customer experience. Under this collaboration, members of IndiGo’s BluChip loyalty program can earn reward points on duty-free shopping across airports managed by the Adani group. Travellers can pre-book duty-free items online, earn five BluChips for every Rs 100 spent, and conveniently collect their purchases at the airport.

The airline’s latest expansion reflects its continued focus on increasing connectivity, improving customer convenience, and strengthening its presence across India’s growing aviation sector.

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