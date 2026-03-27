West Indies protect Pace Stars for season

St. John’s

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a strategic workload plan to protect its premier fast-bowling trio—Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, and Alzarri Joseph. With a grueling international calendar ahead, the board is taking a “proactive and precise” approach to ensure these vital assets remain at peak fitness for the high-stakes matches that define the Caribbean’s cricketing future.

The upcoming schedule is relentless. The West Indies will host Sri Lanka and Pakistan for two Tests each as part of the World Test Championship (WTC), followed by a five-match ODI series against New Zealand. Later in the year, the team travels for demanding away tours in India and Bangladesh. To navigate this, CWI Director Miles Bascombe confirmed that Seales and Shamar Joseph will play only select domestic matches under strict “loading plans” overseen by national coaches.

In a different move, Alzarri Joseph will skip the domestic four-day championship entirely. He has been granted permission to play in the Pakistan Super League as part of a managed return from a recent injury layoff. CWI will monitor his progress closely before reintegrating him into the national squad for the home season.

The strategy comes at a critical time. Currently sitting at the bottom of the WTC standings after a tough run in New Zealand, the West Indies are desperate to climb the rankings. By keeping their fastest bowlers fresh and “sharp when it counts most,” the board hopes to turn their fortunes around and restore the team’s dominance on the world stage.