Nita Ambani stunned by Rohit’s fitness makeover

Mumbai

In a moment that has sent social media into a frenzy, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani expressed utter disbelief at Rohit Sharma’s physical transformation. Meeting the squad ahead of their Sunday IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ambani was seen marveling at the 38-year-old’s lean new look. “My god, Rohit, I did not recognize you! You look like a young boy,” she reportedly told the star batter during her visit.

This dramatic change is the result of months of grueling dedication. Since retiring from Test cricket last May, Rohit has completely overhauled his lifestyle. His mission is clear: he is chasing one final dream—the 2027 ICC World Cup in Africa. To get there, the veteran has traded his previous physique for a high-performance frame, proving he isn’t ready to slow down just yet.

Statistically, Rohit’s “second innings” is already looking bright. Last year, he averaged a stellar 50.00 in ODIs and was named Player of the Series against Australia. However, the IPL has been a different story. Rohit hasn’t crossed the 400-run mark in a season since 2016, averaging just 26.00 over the last nine years. This fitness surge is his answer to those declining numbers.

By shedding the weight and regaining his agility, Rohit aims to silence critics who labeled him a fading force in the T20 format. As Mumbai Indians prepare for battle, the “Hitman” looks sharper than ever, determined to dominate the crease and keep his World Cup ambitions alive until the very last ball.