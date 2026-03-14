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Waqf inspector assaulted at Eidgah Committee office in Bidar

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Bidar

A Karnataka State Waqf Board inspector was allegedly assaulted at the Eidgah Committee office in Bidar, prompting police to register a case against four persons.

According to the complaint, Waqf Inspector A. Shahzan Ahmed had visited the Eidgah office at around 5 pm when a group of individuals allegedly abused him verbally and later physically attacked him.

The accused have been identified as Syed Sarfaraz Hashmi, Mirza Safi Ulla Baig, Niyaz Ahmed, and one unidentified person. During the assault, the inspector reportedly sustained injuries to his nose and shoulder and was later admitted to Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) hospital for treatment. Sources said the incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the office premises, which may assist in the investigation. Police have registered a case and further investigation into the incident is underway.

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