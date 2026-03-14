Centre warns against storing petrol in loose containers

Intro: The govt issued advisory, stating there is adequate availability of petrol and diesel and urged consumers not to engage in unsafe storage practices.

assured that petrol and diesel are sufficiently available at retail outlets across the country and urged consumers not to store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers due to safety concerns.

New Delhi

In a post on social media platform X, the ministry stated that there is no shortage of fuel and that all petrol pumps across India currently have adequate stocks.

It emphasized that petrol and diesel are readily available at retail outlets nationwide and that supplies are being maintained regularly by oil marketing companies.

The ministry also cautioned consumers against storing fuel in loose containers or other inappropriate vessels, highlighting that such practices can pose serious safety risks. Officials stressed that petrol and diesel are highly flammable substances and must only be handled and stored using approved containers and safety protocols.

According to the ministry, an incident recently came to light at a retail outlet in Tamil Nadu where petrol was reportedly dispensed into a loose container. Authorities said this practice is unsafe and strictly against safety guidelines followed at fuel stations.

Following the incident, the petrol pump involved has been suspended and appropriate action has been initiated against those responsible. The ministry reiterated that fuel dispensing norms are designed to ensure the safety of both consumers and petrol pump staff, and any deviation from these guidelines will not be tolerated.

Authorities have also directed all petrol pump operators and dealers across the country to strictly adhere to prescribed safety standards while dispensing fuel. The ministry warned that violations of safety norms will attract strict action, including suspension or cancellation of operating licenses.

Earlier, the government had also appealed to the public to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, or LPG, reiterating that adequate stocks of fuel are available across the country. Officials clarified that there have been no reports of fuel dry-outs at any of the nearly one lakh retail outlets operated by oil marketing companies.