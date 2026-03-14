D.K Shivakumar Leads High-Level Talks On Karnataka Water Projects

Shivakumar said ₹26,000 crore Upper Krishna Project works continue despite Andhra Pradesh objections, noting the Centre sought land acquisition clarifications and Karnataka faces implementation obstacles

Bagalkot

D. K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that a delegation of Karnataka leaders will travel to New Delhi to discuss issues related to the Upper Krishna Project and other water-sharing concerns with the Central Government.

Speaking to reporters at the helipad in Navanagar, Shivakumar said senior ministers, including M. B. Patil and Basavaraj Rayareddy, will accompany him to Delhi for the discussions.

He said a meeting has been scheduled at Karnataka Bhavan on Tuesday at 6 pm where the leaders will deliberate on the issues concerning the project and present Karnataka’s concerns before the Centre.

Shivakumar stated that a request had earlier been submitted to the Central Government regarding land acquisition related to the project. He said the Centre has issued a notice seeking clarification on the matter. Despite this, he noted that development works worth around ₹26,000 crore under the Upper Krishna Project are already underway.

The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that authorities from Andhra Pradesh have been creating obstacles in the implementation of the project. According to him, Karnataka is facing difficulties in acquiring land required for the project due to objections from Andhra Pradesh.

He also clarified that the height of the Almatti Dam has not yet been increased, although preparations are being made and related work is continuing.

Shivakumar further said that the issue is also linked to the management of water from the Tungabhadra River, alleging that Andhra Pradesh is not cooperating even in efforts to conserve and manage water resources.

He added that Karnataka’s Members of Parliament at the Centre will also be involved in the discussions. “We will meet the concerned authorities in Delhi and discuss all these issues to protect the interests of the state,” Shivakumar said.