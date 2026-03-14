Siddaramaiah promises medical college fulfillment in Bagalkot

Intro

Siddaramaiah announced timely compensation for Upper Krishna Project landowners and dismissed BJP claims of the medical college foundation being an election gimmick

Bagalkot

Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the State Government is committed to fulfilling the vision of late leader Siddu Nyamagouda Meti by establishing a medical college in Bagalkot district.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Bagalkot, the Chief Minister said Meti had earlier proposed the establishment of a medical college in the region, and the present government is now taking steps to make that dream a reality. “Meti had a plan to build a medical college here, and we are implementing it as per his wish,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister also announced that compensation cheques would be distributed to farmers whose lands are being acquired for the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project. He said the government is ensuring that landowners receive compensation for their acquired land without delay. Responding to allegations made by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party that the foundation stone laying ceremony for the medical college is merely an election gimmick ahead of the upcoming by-election, Siddaramaiah dismissed the criticism. He questioned why the BJP did not take steps to establish the medical college when it was in power. “If they call this a gimmick, why didn’t they do it earlier? What is the gimmick in building a medical college that benefits the people?” he asked.

On the issue of the Bagalkot by-election ticket, Siddaramaiah said the decision will be taken by the party’s high command. He acknowledged that members of the Meti family are among those seeking the ticket but added that there are several other aspirants as well.

“The elections have not been announced yet. They may be announced within a week. Anyone can seek a ticket, and the high command will take a final decision and give the ticket to one candidate,” he said. He also noted that there is competition among aspirants, including members of the Meti family. The Chief Minister further spoke about the concerns surrounding LPG cylinder supply, stating that ensuring adequate supply is the responsibility of the Central Government. He said the State Government has already written to the Centre requesting necessary arrangements. “The responsibility of supplying cylinders lies with the Central Government. We have written to the Centre regarding this issue,” Siddaramaiah added.