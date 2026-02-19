Shiva’s other name is Trikaaram

The team was happy when the first song of the film ‘Trikaaram’ went viral. Inspired by this, now as part of Valentine’s Day celebrations, the release of the second song was held at Utsav Legacy in a grand manner. Political leader Ravindra and actor Shivaraj.K.R.Pet and director Khadar Kumar inaugurated the program and wished the team well.

The song ‘Seeda Nintaroo Lok Yake Ulta Kaantade’, released by Pin2Pin Music, has been written by Keshu-Chethan, sung by Rajesh Krishnan, and composed by Vivek Chakravarthy. It has a tagline ‘This is not a cemetery’.

Drama lover G. Ganesh Murthy has produced it under Sadhguru Cine Production and has portrayed the role of a dangerous villain. Dilip Kumar.J.R., who has learned to work with many directors, has created the action cut as a promotion.

Speaking on the occasion, the director said that the story of the fight between God and Evil is a suspense thriller. What kind of fight is it and why? Shiva is also called Trikaaram. If we say more, it will be like giving away the essence of the movie. Therefore, Dilip Kumar.J.R. requested the media to please come to the cinema.

Harshavardhan is the hero in two shades as Innocent and Rudra. Similarly, Nischitha Shetty is the heroine as a girl with a soft nature. The rest of the cast includes Nagendra Arasu, Balrajawadi, Manjupavgad etc.

Cinematography is by Honnali Yasin, editing by Satish Chandraiah, adventure by Chandrubande, dance by Height Manju-Kambiraj, lyrics by Dr.V.Nagendraprasad-Bharjari Chethankumar-Pramod Maravanthe, digital promotion by Pawan Kumar. The entire shooting was done around Hosadurga. As expected, the team has made a plan to show it to the public this year.