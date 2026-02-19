Raj B Shetty Enters Tamil Cinema with Pocket Novel

Kannada actor and filmmaker Raj B Shetty is all set to make his Tamil debut with director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming film Pocket Novel. The film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

Raj B Shetty, who has earlier worked in Kannada cinema and has also acted in Hindi and Malayalam films, will now enter Kollywood with this project. This will be Kumararaja’s third feature film after the critically praised Aaranya Kaandam and Super Deluxe.

The film also features actor Kishore in an important role. Music for the movie is being composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja. According to the director, the music composition work is almost complete. The team is planning to finish shooting in a single schedule, with small breaks in between. If all goes as planned, the film is expected to release in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The story and screenplay have been written by Andrew Louis, known for films like Leelai and Kolaikaran, as well as the web series Vadhandhi: The Fable Of Velonie. The technical team includes cinematographer Nirav Shah and lyricist Yugabharathi.