Friday, February 20, 2026
HomeEntertainmentRaj B Shetty Enters Tamil Cinema with Pocket Novel
Entertainment

Raj B Shetty Enters Tamil Cinema with Pocket Novel

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
125

Kannada actor and filmmaker Raj B Shetty is all set to make his Tamil debut with director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming film Pocket Novel. The film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

Raj B Shetty, who has earlier worked in Kannada cinema and has also acted in Hindi and Malayalam films, will now enter Kollywood with this project. This will be Kumararaja’s third feature film after the critically praised Aaranya Kaandam and Super Deluxe.

The film also features actor Kishore in an important role. Music for the movie is being composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja. According to the director, the music composition work is almost complete. The team is planning to finish shooting in a single schedule, with small breaks in between. If all goes as planned, the film is expected to release in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The story and screenplay have been written by Andrew Louis, known for films like Leelai and Kolaikaran, as well as the web series Vadhandhi: The Fable Of Velonie. The technical team includes cinematographer Nirav Shah and lyricist Yugabharathi.

Previous article
Appointment orders given to 194 staff
Next article
Shiva’s other name is Trikaaram
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.