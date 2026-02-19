Appointment orders given to 194 staff

Intro

The Minister highlighted Anganwadi workers’ role, introducing modern education, LED TVs, RO units, and permanent buildings for development

CHIKKABALLAPUR

In a transparent and merit-based selection process, 31 Anganwadi workers and 163 helpers received their appointment orders in Chikkaballapur, said Higher Education and District In-charge Minister M. C. Sudhakar. He emphasized that no political influence or recommendation played a role, and all candidates were chosen based on marks, qualifications, and local residence criteria.

The ceremony was held at Zilla Kannada Bhavan, organized jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Women and Child Development Department. Minister Sudhakar said that Anganwadi positions, once considered less desirable, now see high demand and strong competition due to the growing awareness of their importance in society. He urged the newly appointed staff to work diligently, providing children with early education and support, especially for children from underprivileged families.

The Minister added that Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in nurturing children, teaching basic skills, and helping in their overall development. Discussions are ongoing to introduce nursery and Montessori-style education in Anganwadis in the Kalyana Karnataka region as part of the National Education Policy. As part of modernization, LED smart TVs are being distributed to 730 Anganwadis, and 750 RO water units will improve hygiene and health for children. Efforts are also being made to provide permanent buildings for 320 Anganwadis now operating in rented spaces.

MLA Pradeep Eshwar encouraged staff to help eliminate caste-based discrimination and ensure services are available to all children fairly. Incentives were distributed to inter-caste couples, ration cards were given to new beneficiaries, and various welfare benefits were provided to eligible residents. The program was attended by Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, police officials, and several district officers, along with the newly appointed Anganwadi staff and helpers.

This initiative highlights the district’s commitment to child welfare, education, and social equality, giving new staff the tools and responsibility to shape future generations effectively.