Friday, February 20, 2026
Bidar midday meal training emphasizes nutrition

Bidar

Bidar Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Girish Dilip Badole has stressed that midday meals provided to schoolchildren should not only address hunger but also ensure proper nutrition to support learning and health. He made the remarks while inaugurating a one-day training program for head cooks and kitchen assistants at Oxford School, organized by the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Scheme for 2025–26.

Dr. Badole highlighted the importance of personal hygiene, quality ingredients, and nutritious meals in improving children’s educational outcomes. Bidar Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Manikrao Patil added that meals should be prepared and served with the care and affection of a mother, while maintaining strict fire safety and food quality standards.

Assistant Director Sanjukumar and Akshara Dasoha Taluk Manager Zakir Hussain were also present. Cooking staff were advised to implement the training guidelines effectively to enhance the district’s overall school nutrition program.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

