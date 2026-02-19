Shivaji’s courage inspires millions across India

Blurb

Rahim Khan praised Shivaji Maharaj as a visionary warrior and administrator, respecting women, protecting farmers, building a navy, and promoting unity, urging truth about his legacy

BIDAR

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s courage, patriotism, and visionary leadership continue to inspire millions, said Rahim Khan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj, while inaugurating the Shivaji Jayanti celebration on Thursday at Poojya Dr. Channabasava Pattadevaru Rangamandir. The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, City Corporation, and the Department of Kannada and Culture, Bidar.

Rahim Khan said Shivaji Maharaj was an unparalleled warrior and efficient administrator who dreamt of Swarajya at a young age and turned it into reality. He respected women, protected farmers’ interests, and built a strong navy, establishing himself as a people-friendly ruler. “Shivaji’s army included people from all religions. His history is sometimes misrepresented. It is our duty to present the true facts,” he added, assuring continued government support for the Maratha community.

Bidar MP Sagar Khandre said Shivaji Maharaj fought against injustice and oppression. “We must follow his ideals every day, not just on his birth anniversary,” he said, announcing ₹50 lakh for constructing a Maratha community hall.

The programme began with a procession carrying Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait from Shivaji Circle, passing through Bhagat Singh, Basaveshwar, Ambedkar, and Rotary Circles before reaching the venue.

Bidar City Municipal Council President Mohammed Ghouse, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Chairman Amruthrao Chimkode, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Girish Badole, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Sidram Sindhe, Shivaji Jayanti Utsav Committee President Raghunathrao Jadhav, office-bearers of various organisations, and members of the public attended the celebration.

The event highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s timeless courage and his commitment to unity, justice, and good governance, inspiring citizens to adopt his principles in their lives.