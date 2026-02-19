Matte Male Hoyuttide songs released

The release ceremony of two songs from the movie ‘Matte Male Hoyuttide’ was held in a grand manner at Utsav Legacy. The tagline is ‘Everything is remembered’. Gangadhar, is investing in the name of his wife Suma under the banner of Sri Gaviranganath Swamy Pictures. Shruti Anilkumar has also portrayed the role of a producer and professor. Param Gubbi, who has been active in the film industry for many years, has directed the film. The screenplay-dialogue-literature are by Kabbadi Narendrababu, and the music is by Atishay Jain.

Shravanabelagola MLA, C.N.Balakrishna and senior director Naganna inaugurated the program. Naganna shed light on the problems currently facing the film industry and the solutions to them. Later, the MLAs unveiled the poster of the movie ‘Bheema Thirada Hanthakaru’, which is being produced under the same banner and directed by Kabaddi Narendrababu.

The producer’s son G.Likhith and Jayawardhan are Heros. Sulaksha Khaira and Bhumika Gowda are the heroines. Along with them, Chandrashekar Reddy.AM, Prakash Murthy, Kumari Swarna, Shruti, Dinamani, Kavya Kumari and others have acted.

The director said that one of the short stories written by the writer K. Sadashiva, ‘Matte Male Hooyyuthide’, has been used. When the producer was informed about the plan to donate the remuneration amount to him as an endowment to the Sahitya Parishad and give an award to young writers every year in the name of Sadashiva, he happily agreed. Kabaddi Narendrababu is the main reason for making the movie.

The film has elements from two eras, taking place in the 80s and 2000s. The love story of the first couple is a disaster. The love story of the second couple is a success. Along with this, meaningful messages are scattered here and there. Paramgubbi informed that the shooting has been done in the beautiful locations of Sringeri, Horanadu, Koppa, Hariharpur, Agumbe.