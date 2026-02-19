Satish Jarkiholi’s Image Reflected in Mirror of Social Justice: KV Prabhakar

Intro

Press Club honour hailed as fitting tribute to steadfast leader

BENGALURU

CH NEWS

Chief Minister’s Media Advisor KV Prabhakar said the image of Satish Jarkiholi is clearly reflected in the mirror of social justice, describing him as a leader whose commitment mirrors that of Siddaramaiah.

Speaking as chief guest at the Bangalore Press Club’s Person of the Year award ceremony honouring Satish Jarkiholi, Prabhakar said it was most appropriate for the club to select Jarkiholi for the recognition. “We can clearly see Jarkiholi in the mirror of social justice because he has the same clarity and conviction as the Chief Minister. His hands are next to Siddaramaiah’s, pulling the thread of social justice in the state,” he said.

Responding to those who say Jarkiholi speaks briefly at public events, Prabhakar offered a metaphor. “When you stand on the shore, the sea looks calm. But its roar lies in its depth. Jarkiholi’s roar is in the depth of his silence. That roar is visible in his work,” he remarked.

He added that Jarkiholi never chose “easy chair politics” but instead embraced a challenging path. Referring to the Shiggaon by-election, Prabhakar said the minister’s organisational ability ensured a Congress victory that even media observers had not anticipated. He noted the extensive groundwork carried out by activists of the Humanity Forum across the constituency, describing it as a lesson in political mobilisation.

“In an era when ideological politics is fading, they are building an ideological force across the state through the Humanity Forum,” he said, contrasting it with the superficial popularity of fan-based politics.

The award was presented by senior socialist thinker and former Advocate General Ravi Varmakumar. MLA Rizwan Arshad, Press Club President Sridhar and other office-bearers were present at the event.