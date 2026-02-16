Minister defends school work video amid outrage

Blurb

The minister clarified that light school activities like planting saplings are allowed, but forcing children into heavy construction or off-campus labor violates rules

Mandya

Video showing government school students allegedly made to do plaster and construction-related work in Mandya district has gone viral, sparking public anger. Responding to the issue, Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy defended certain activities while warning against misuse of children.

The incident occurred at a government higher primary school in Nalkundi village of Nagamangal taluk. The viral video shows students carrying cement and sand for school construction work, reportedly under the direction of teachers. Local residents strongly objected, saying it is illegal and unsafe to involve children, especially girls, in such hard labour.

The minister said he had sought details from officials and clarified the government’s stand. He stated that making children plant saplings, clean school premises, or take part in light activities within the school compound is not a crime. However, he stressed that forcing children to do heavy construction work or taking them outside the school for labour is wrong and against rules.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the government has already released sufficient funds for school construction and questioned why children were used at all. He added that if students were made to handle dangerous tools or heavy materials, strict action would be taken. He directed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to submit a detailed report, after which further action would follow.

Meanwhile, during the same visit, the minister also attended a meeting related to ongoing protests against the inclusion of four Gram Panchayats into the Maddur Municipal Corporation. The meeting ended without agreement, as villagers insisted their indefinite protest would continue until justice is ensured.

Officials, MLAs, farmer leaders, and villagers attended the discussions. The incidents together have raised serious questions about governance, accountability, and the protection of children’s rights in the district.