Amit Shah Launches CBDC-Based PDS Initiative

India leads global digital transactions, says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India accounts for more than half of the world’s total digital transactions, as he launched the country’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Public Distribution System (PDS) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Speaking at a function held at Mahatma Mandir, Shah highlighted India’s rapid digital transformation over the past decade. He said that nearly 60 crore people lacked bank accounts ten years ago, but today the country is at the forefront of digital payments globally. Extending greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri, he emphasised that technology-driven governance has strengthened welfare delivery systems.

The Union Minister inaugurated a transparent and technology-enabled PDS based on CBDC, integrated with Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and the Reserve Bank’s payment systems. He said the new system would eliminate leakages in the distribution of subsidised food grains. With a technology-based system like CBDC, corruption and the role of middlemen will be completely eliminated, Shah stated, adding that the model would be implemented across the country within the next three to four years.

As part of the programme, Shah also launched the ‘Annapurti’ Grain ATM in the Sabarmati zone of Ahmedabad. The machine can dispense up to 25 kilograms of food grains within 35 seconds, ensuring accuracy in weight, pricing and quality. The initiative is aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency in ration distribution.

Additionally, the government introduced distribution of ‘chana’ and ‘tur’ dal in sealed one-kilogram packs to ensure quality and hygiene. The ‘Garima Poshan – Suposhit Garudeshwar Taluka’ campaign was also launched to promote nutritional security among beneficiaries.

Referring to welfare measures under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Shah said that 81 crore people are receiving free ration. He added that digitisation would further improve transparency and accountability in the system.

Highlighting achievements over the past decade, Shah said four crore houses had been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, tap water connections provided to 13 crore households, gas cylinders distributed to around 13 crore homes and toilets built in 12 crore households. He also noted that 2.91 crore women had become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, reflecting the government’s push for inclusive development.