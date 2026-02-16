Bill Gates to Visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday

Blurb:

Gates Foundation chief to review governance, health and agriculture initiatives.

Amravati

Founder Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, will visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday as part of a high-level engagement with the State Government. Gates will lead a delegation from the Foundation for detailed discussions with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh.

According to official sources, the discussions will focus on strengthening collaboration in key sectors such as education, public health and agriculture. With the cooperation of the Foundation, the State Government plans to further expand various ongoing projects in these sectors. The visit is expected to reinforce the State’s push towards technology-driven governance and development.

As per the schedule, Bill Gates will arrive at the State Secretariat at 10 a.m. and later visit the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre. During the visit, he will observe the utilisation of advanced technology in governance and public service delivery.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will brief Gates on the State’s real-time governance policies and their outcomes. Following this, the Chief Minister, Cabinet colleagues and senior officials from different departments will hold a detailed meeting with the Gates Foundation delegation.

Naidu will also make a comprehensive presentation on the reforms undertaken to achieve the goals of Swarnandhra Vision-2047. The presentation will cover public health, agriculture, education and other sectors. Key projects such as MedTech initiatives, expanded diagnostic services and the Sanjeevani programme will be explained in detail.

The State Government will demonstrate the Sanjeevani project, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Gates Foundation. The initiative aims to strengthen public healthcare systems through digital innovation and improved access to medical services.

Later in the day, the delegation will visit a farm near Undavalli village in Amaravati to examine farming practices supported by drones and artificial intelligence technology. The visit will highlight the State’s efforts to modernise agriculture using cutting-edge tools.

Two days ago, the Chief Minister had stated that the Sanjeevani project would significantly enhance public health services. Speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on the motion thanking the Governor’s address, he said that with support from the Gates Foundation, digital health records would be created, paving the way for personalised medicine and improved healthcare delivery across Andhra Pradesh.