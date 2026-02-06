Bengaluru to get dedicated electric vehicle city, 80 acres identified near city

Blurb

Consultation with EV majors, IT-BT officials charts roadmap for integrated ecosystem

BENGALURU

Karnataka is moving a step closer to establishing a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) city, with nearly 80 acres of land identified for developing a comprehensive EV ecosystem aimed at strengthening the State’s leadership in clean mobility. The proposed facility will bring testing, validation, research and development, and certification under one roof, enabling faster and more efficient EV manufacturing.

According to officials, land parcels within a 100-km radius of Bengaluru are being explored, with Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur emerging as key contenders. Given the space constraints within the city, peripheral locations are seen as ideal for accommodating large testing tracks, laboratories, charging infrastructure and allied facilities required for EV development.

The project gained momentum following a consultation meeting that brought together major EV industry players and officials from the IT-BT Department. The deliberations focused on shaping the structure of the EV city and identifying industry requirements to build a robust, future-ready ecosystem. An industry consortium is expected to submit detailed recommendations on developing facilities that support the entire EV lifecycle—from design and prototyping to testing, certification and pre-market validation.

Officials said the EV city is being designed to cater to companies of all sizes. Startups will benefit from access to basic infrastructure and shared facilities, mid-sized firms will receive research and testing support, while large manufacturers will gain from advanced R&D and validation capabilities. This inclusive approach is intended to ensure that the ecosystem supports innovation at every stage of EV development.

The proposed campus will feature dedicated testing tracks, state-of-the-art laboratories, charging infrastructure, certification centres and R&D hubs in a single, integrated location. Such a plug-and-play environment is expected to significantly reduce time-to-market by allowing manufacturers to move seamlessly from concept to certified vehicle.

Once operational, the EV city is expected to redefine how electric vehicles are developed and tested in India. By combining policy support with world-class infrastructure, Karnataka aims to accelerate the adoption of clean mobility while creating jobs and boosting industrial growth.

With the largest concentration of EV startups in the country, Karnataka already plays a leading role in electric mobility innovation. The proposed EV city is expected to further cement Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s electric vehicle capital and attract global investors and technology partners.



By enabling local testing and validation, the EV city will help manufacturers cut logistics costs and reduce dependence on facilities outside the State. Faster certification and validation processes will allow quicker market entry, helping Karnataka-based EV companies remain competitive in India’s rapidly evolving electric mobility landscape.