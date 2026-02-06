First phase of Business Corridor to be completed in 18 months: DCM DK Shivakumar

Intro

DCM says compensation, TDR clarity and faster e-khata approvals will ease land issues

BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the first phase of the ambitious Bangalore Business Corridor project would be completed within the next one and a half years. He also clarified that while a committee involving a Central government secretary and the BMRCL chief had discussed a metro fare hike, no official communication had been received by him so far.

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said he recently held a review meeting with officials of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on the progress of the Bangalore Business Corridor, covering both the northern and southern stretches. During the meeting, compensation cheques, certificates and Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) were distributed to landowners who had given up land for the project.

He said compensation was being provided generously to ensure smooth execution. “In some cases, landowners have received 35% of the developed commercial land as compensation, while others have been paid through cheques and TDRs. We have given three times the market value for revenue land and twice the market value for land within BBMP limits,” he said. More than 650 landowners have consented to part with their land, and compensation has already been distributed to around 400 of them.

Addressing confusion over TDR issuance, the DCM said BDA would issue TDRs for land under its jurisdiction, while the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would do so for land under its limits. He directed officials to issue TDRs within 10 days, assuring that they would be valued at double the market rate.

On e-khata delays, Shivakumar said a meeting was held with the Urban Development Department secretary and e-khata officials. Applications must be decided within two days, and a 100-member review team has been formed to resolve issues. “A system is in place to issue 60% of e-khatas within 24 hours. Of 9.34 lakh applications, 9.31 lakh have already been disposed of,” he said.

He added that around 7,000 applications seeking conversion from B-khata to A-khata were pending due to mapping issues. Officials have now been instructed to conduct on-site surveys and approve conversions within 15 days, he said.