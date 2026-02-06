FIFA reports record 5,973 international transfers in January window

Intro

Global men’s, women’s football sees surge in cross-border moves despite reduced spending

FIFA reported a record 5,973 international transfers during the January trading window for men’s football, marking a continued rise in cross-border player movement even as overall spending declined from last year’s historic high.

According to the FIFA report, the number of international transfers increased by three percent compared to January 2025. These deals involve clubs from different countries and are processed through FIFA’s transfer matching system. While activity reached an all-time high, total spending dropped by around 18 percent to $1.95 billion. Despite the decline, the figure still represents a 20 percent increase over the previous January record set in 2023.

The report highlighted contrasting trends in women’s football. Clubs spent more than $10 million on international transfers in the women’s game, an 85 percent jump from the previous record a year ago. However, the total number of international transfers in women’s football fell by six percent to 420, indicating fewer but significantly higher-value deals.

FIFA clarified that the research covers only international transfers and does not include domestic moves between clubs within the same country.

England once again led global spending in men’s football, with clubs shelling out $363 million on transfer fees. Italian clubs ranked second with $283 million, followed by Brazil, Germany and France. Despite heavy spending, English clubs recouped just $150 million from outgoing international transfers.

French clubs emerged as the biggest beneficiaries in terms of sales, earning $218 million, ahead of Italy, Brazil, England and Spain. In the United States, clubs spent $99 million on international signings and earned $48 million from player sales abroad.

English clubs also dominated the women’s transfer market, topping both spending and earnings with outlays of over $5 million.

FIFA said the figures reflect the growing globalisation of football, with clubs continuing to prioritise international recruitment even amid financial caution. The trends suggest sustained confidence in the transfer market, particularly in the women’s game, where investment continues to rise sharply.