Lookman scores on his debut as Atletico Madrid cruises past Real Betis to reach Copa semifinals

Lookman shines on debut as Atletico thrash Betis to book semifinal spot

Ademola Lookman marked a dream debut for Atletico Madrid by scoring his first goal in a dominant 5-0 win over Real Betis, as Diego Simeone’s side marched into the semifinals of the Copa del Rey for the third consecutive season.

The Nigeria international, signed from Atalanta late in the winter transfer window, needed just one start to make an impact, capping a blistering first-half performance by Atletico at the Benito Villamarín. Goals from David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Lookman, Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada sealed an emphatic victory and underlined Atletico’s growing momentum in domestic competitions.

Hancko opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a composed finish, before Giuliano Simeone doubled the lead in the 30th. Lookman then announced himself in style seven minutes later, latching onto a swift counter-attack and calmly finishing to make it 3-0.

“I’m very, very happy and very proud to make my debut tonight,” Lookman said after the match. “It was a special performance from the team. Everyone welcomed me warmly, which made it easy to settle in, especially after only a couple of training sessions.”

Atletico continued to dominate after the break, with Griezmann netting the fourth goal in the 62nd minute, assisted by Lookman, who capped an impressive all-round display. Almada completed the rout in the 83rd minute.

Coach Diego Simeone praised the new signing’s contribution. “He came to help us, and hopefully we can help him improve. He has different qualities from the players we already have, and that will make us stronger,” Simeone said.

Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas also made his Atletico debut, coming on late alongside another winter signing, Rodri Mendoza.

Atletico will discover their semifinal opponent on Friday, with Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad also in the last four. Simeone’s side will be aiming to reach their first Copa del Rey final since lifting the trophy in the 2012-13 season.

The two teams meet again on Sunday in La Liga, where Atletico sit third, with Betis fifth but trailing by 10 points.