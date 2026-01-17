RCB proposes AI-powered video analytics for crowd management at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Franchise offers full funding for advanced surveillance to enhance safety, crowd control

Bengaluru

The Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday proposed the installation of advanced Artificial Intelligence-enabled video analytics technology at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to improve crowd management and fan safety. In a formal communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the franchise suggested deploying between 300 and 350 AI-powered cameras across the stadium premises.

RCB said it is willing to bear the entire one-time cost of the project, estimated at around ₹4.5 crore. The proposal, announced through a statement on social media platform X, is aimed at strengthening surveillance and assisting authorities in preventing overcrowding and safety lapses during major events.

According to the franchise, the proposed system would help the KSCA and law enforcement agencies manage crowd movement more efficiently. The AI-based cameras are expected to enable real-time monitoring of entry and exit points, ensure disciplined queueing, track unauthorised access and significantly enhance overall spectator safety during matches and events.

The initiative falls under RCB Cares, a programme launched by the franchise following the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 last year. The incident occurred during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations after the team won its maiden title in 18 years. Eleven fans lost their lives and at least 50 others were injured in the chaos, prompting authorities to impose severe restrictions on events at the venue.

Since then, no professional cricket match has been hosted at the stadium. Police recently denied permission to stage Vijay Hazare Trophy matches there, citing concerns raised by a review committee. Those matches were subsequently shifted to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence near Devanahalli.

With uncertainty continuing over the stadium’s immediate future, RCB has even explored alternative venues, including inspections of the Pune stadium for IPL 2026 matches. The franchise hopes the proposed AI-driven solution will help restore confidence among authorities and pave the way for the return of top-level cricket to Bengaluru’s iconic venue.