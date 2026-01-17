India meets record power demand, shortages fall

NEW DELHI

India successfully met a record peak power demand of 242.49 gigawatts during the financial year 2025–26, while national energy shortages dropped to a historic low, the government said on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Power, energy shortages declined to just 0.03 per cent in FY26, a sharp improvement from 4.2 per cent recorded in 2013–14. Officials said the improvement was driven by major additions to power generation and transmission capacity.

India’s total installed power capacity has more than doubled over the last decade, rising from 249 gigawatts in March 2014 to 509.743 gigawatts by November 30, 2025. Between January and November 2025 alone, 55.57 gigawatts of new capacity was added.

Per capita electricity consumption also increased strongly, reaching 1,460 kilowatt hours in 2024–25. This marks a rise of over 52 per cent compared to 957 kilowatt hours in 2013–14, reflecting growing household and industrial demand.

Power supply reliability has improved across regions. Average electricity availability in rural areas increased from 12.5 hours in 2014 to 22.6 hours, while urban areas now receive about 23.4 hours of supply daily.

Since April 2014, India has added 178 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, including large hydro. This includes major additions in solar, wind, biomass, and hydro power.

To meet future demand, new coal-based capacity is also being added. Over 40 gigawatts is under construction, with more projects planned.

The government said these efforts support economic growth, clean energy goals, and long-term energy security for the country.