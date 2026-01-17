ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC delegation likely to visit Bangladesh for final talks

Uncertainty persists as ICC plans crucial in-person discussions with BCB over participation

Dhaka

With doubts continuing over Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is likely to visit the country in the coming days for a final round of discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The talks are expected to play a decisive role in determining Bangladesh’s involvement in the marquee tournament, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

According to a report, the proposed visit follows a recent video conference between senior ICC officials and the BCB leadership to address the ongoing impasse. The virtual meeting focused primarily on Bangladesh’s travel plans for its World Cup fixtures, particularly those slated to be held in India.

The BCB was represented in the meeting by its president Aminul Islam, vice-presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen, and chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. During the discussions, the BCB is understood to have reiterated its concerns over player safety and security while travelling to India, formally requesting the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to a neutral venue.

The situation has been further complicated by strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh. Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 squad, a move seen as reflective of the broader standoff between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh cricket is facing turmoil on the domestic front as well. The BCB has been grappling with internal unrest after senior national players revolted against director Najmul Islam over controversial remarks. Although Najmul was removed from his role as head of the finance committee, the unrest led to the postponement of two Bangladesh Premier League matches scheduled for January 15.

Amid administrative instability and unresolved security concerns, the ICC’s proposed visit is expected to be a critical step toward finding a resolution. A final decision on Bangladesh’s participation is likely to follow the outcome of these high-level talks.