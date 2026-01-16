Supreme Court Refuses Intervention In Jana Nayagan Row

The release of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ remains uncertain as the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the ongoing censor certification dispute. The Madras High Court will next hear the case on January 20, 2026, after a Division Bench temporarily stayed a Single Judge’s directive to grant a U/A certificate.

Originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9, the film marks Vijay’s final appearance on screen before he transitions fully into politics. Produced by H Vinoth, the film has generated massive anticipation, with advance bookings highlighting high public interest.

The controversy began when the CBFC initially requested around 27 cuts to the film. The makers submitted the revised version, and the regional office verbally recommended a U/A 16+ certificate. However, following an internal complaint alleging the film hurt religious sentiments and contained objectionable portrayal of the armed forces, the case was referred to the CBFC’s Mumbai office for further review.

The producers approached the Madras High Court on January 6, citing potential losses of nearly Rs 500 crore due to ticket sales. On January 9, a Single Judge directed CBFC to issue the certificate, but a two-judge Division Bench stayed this order. The producer subsequently filed an appeal, challenging the stay.

In a statement, the filmmakers announced the postponement of the release, requesting fans’ patience and understanding. The next hearing is expected to determine the fate of the censor certificate, which is crucial for the film’s release.

As of now, the new release date remains undecided, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates on Vijay’s final cinematic venture, which continues to dominate headlines in Tamil cinema.