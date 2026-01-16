Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Details Announced

Ravi Teja’s latest film ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’ has hit theatres and is performing decently at the box office. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the romantic drama follows vineyard owner Ram Satyanarayana as he travels to Spain to promote his wine and finds himself caught between two women.

The movie opened on January 13, 2026, during the Sankranti festival across Telugu states and other regions. Trade analysts report that the film has collected over Rs 4.6 crore domestically in just two days, indicating a positive start for the festive release.

The story revolves around Ram’s complicated love life. He meets Manasa Shetty, who gradually falls for him, while it is later revealed that he is already married to Balamani. The film mixes romance, humor, and confusion as Ram tries to balance both relationships. The cast includes Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, and Sathya in important roles. Mickey J. Meyer has composed the music and background score.

For viewers waiting to watch the film online, ZEE Network has acquired the digital and satellite rights. The film is expected to stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run, with an OTT release likely by mid-February 2026. While the official streaming date is yet to be announced, fans can soon catch Ravi Teja’s festive entertainer from the comfort of their homes.

With its engaging plot, romantic twists, and comedy, ‘Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’ continues to attract audiences, and the upcoming OTT release is expected to expand its reach further.