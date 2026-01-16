O’Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled Following Legal Notice

The trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘O’Romeo’ has been cancelled amid a legal dispute, following a complaint by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Hussain Ustara. She alleges that the film misrepresents her father and has demanded Rs 2 crore in damages. Security concerns reportedly influenced the filmmakers’ decision to scrap the promotional event.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film reunites the acclaimed duo after their successful collaborations in Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The teaser had previously created excitement with Shahid Kapoor in an intense avatar, featuring full-body tattoos, violent confrontations, and dramatic action sequences. Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Farida Jalal also star in pivotal roles.

The legal notice reportedly requests that the makers halt or delay the film’s release until her objections are addressed. While the production team has not officially confirmed the trailer cancellation, media reports indicate that the move is precautionary to avoid escalation.

Despite the controversy, ‘O’Romeo’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day weekend. The film promises a dark, emotionally charged story rooted in unfulfilled love and its lasting consequences, continuing the anticipation built by its teaser.

Fans and audiences are eagerly waiting to see Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest collaboration, which is expected to blend intense drama, action, and romance, making it one of the most talked-about releases of early 2025.