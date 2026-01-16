Saturday, January 17, 2026
Rajinikanth's Thalaivar173 Shooting Scheduled To Begin April

Superstar Rajinikanth greeted fans outside his residence on Pongal and revealed that shooting for his eagerly awaited film, Thalaivar173, will begin in April 2026. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, promising a proper commercial entertainer, according to the superstar.

Rajinikanth wished everyone a happy Pongal, saying, The farmers are the backbone of this country. Only if they are happy will everyone else be happy. Fans had gathered in large numbers to meet him, and the actor waved to them warmly before speaking to the media.

Initially, acclaimed director Sundar C was attached to the project, which was described as a magnum opus. However, he stepped down due to unforeseen circumstances, sharing a heartfelt note with fans apologizing for the change. Sundar C expressed gratitude toward Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and promised to continue creating entertainment for his audience despite stepping away from the project.

Following Sundar C’s exit, Cibi Chakravarthy was brought on as director. The film, tagged with the slogan Every family has a hero, will feature music by Anirudh, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Fans are eagerly awaiting updates, with expectations high for Rajinikanth’s next big commercial entertainer. The combination of the superstar, a strong production house, and a promising director has already created significant buzz in Tamil cinema, marking Thalaivar173 as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

