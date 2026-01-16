Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Pre-Production Set To Begin

Allu Arjun’s highly awaited ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ is reportedly entering its pre-production phase in Hyderabad. While the script development and story discussions are underway, the film’s release is expected in 2028 due to the busy schedules of both Arjun and director Sukumar, who have other projects to complete first.

According to reports, an exclusive office has been leased in Hyderabad where the team will focus on story and screenplay development before moving to actual shooting. The film is not yet being filmed, but early work is progressing carefully to ensure quality. The story is expected to continue Pushpa Raj’s journey as he fights to reclaim his red sandalwood empire.

Both Sukumar and Allu Arjun are currently engaged with other projects. Sukumar is working on a film with Ram Charan, tentatively titled ‘RC17’, while Arjun has three films lined up before reprising his role as Pushpa Raj. Despite the long wait, fans are excited for the next chapter of the franchise after the massive success of Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming lineup includes a sci-fi film directed by Atlee, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and a project with Trivikram Srinivas. He also recently announced a collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled AA23xLK7, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

With careful planning and a strong team, ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ promises to be an eagerly awaited spectacle for fans worldwide. Early pre-production has set the stage for another blockbuster chapter in the franchise.