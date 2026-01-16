Saturday, January 17, 2026
Ashutosh Rana Shines In Hilarious One Two Cha Cha Chaa

The new comedy entertainer ‘One Two Cha Cha Chaa’ has hit the screens, promising non-stop laughter and chaos. Directed by Rajnish Thakur and Abhishek Raj Khemka, the film delivers a fresh and quirky story with engaging screenplay and crisp dialogues that keep audiences hooked till the end.

Ashutosh Rana plays Chachaa in a commanding and hilarious performance, easily the film’s highlight. His presence drives the story, adding energy to every scene. The comedy intensifies when Lalit Prabhakar, Harsh Mayar, and Anant Vijay Joshi join Chachaa on a road trip, resulting in naturally funny situations and chaotic sequences that entertain throughout.

The pre-interval segment marks the entry of Mukesh Tiwari as a cop and Abhimanyu Singh as mafia boss Bhoora, bringing thrilling twists that raise the stakes. Nyrraa M Banerji’s second-half entry complements the narrative, adding more layers to the comedy. The film’s humor is reminiscent of Priyadarshan’s cult hits like Hera Pheri and Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal, combining situational comedy with action and drama.

Technically, the film is polished. Amol Gole’s cinematography captures the lively tone, Ranjit Bahadur’s sharp editing keeps the pace brisk, and Harshvardhan Rameshwar’s background score enhances both comedy and tension effectively. Made on a strong budget under Pellucidar Productions, the climax delivers grand, chaotic fun, reminiscent of classic comedy franchises.

In short, ‘One Two Cha Cha Chaa’ is a riotous entertainer anchored by Ashutosh Rana’s brilliant performance. Its energetic storytelling, situational humor, and well-timed chaos make it a must-watch, establishing it as one of the first big comedies of the year.

