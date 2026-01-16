Dhanush’s 54th Film ‘Kara’ Poster Creates Buzz

Dhanush’s much-awaited 54th film, formerly known as ‘D54’, has been officially titled ‘Kara’. The makers released a gripping first-look poster on the occasion of Pongal, showing Dhanush in a powerful, intense avatar. The poster’s tagline reads, Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive, hinting at a dark and suspenseful story.

Directed by Vignesh Raja, known for his critically acclaimed thriller ‘Por Thozhil’, ‘Kara’ promises an emotionally rooted suspense thriller. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while cinematography is by Theni Easwar and editing by Srijith Sarang. The strong team adds to the expectations of an engaging film experience.

The shoot for ‘Kara’ began in July 2025 and is now nearing completion, with post-production set to start soon. The makers have confirmed a February 2026 release, creating high anticipation among fans.

Social media responses to the poster have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Dhanush’s intense look and fiery presence. Many feel the film will reveal a new side of the star, and some called it an absolute fire teaser.

With Dhanush’s committed performance, Vignesh Raja’s direction, and a talented technical team, ‘Kara’ is expected to be one of the most talked-about films in early 2026. The combination of suspense, emotion, and power-packed visuals has already set high expectations, making audiences eager for its release.