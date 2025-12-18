₹391-cr revival plan to rejuvenate Byramangala Lake

Protecting Lake

BENGALURU

After decades of choking on the polluted waters of Vrushabhavathi, the time has come for Byramangala lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru to begin cleansing itself. In a long-awaited move, the govt has approved a Rs 391-crore revival plan that promises to transform the long-contaminated waterbody into a clean and dependable resource over the next three years. According to govt sources, the minor irrigation department, custodian of the lake and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will jointly take up the rejuvenation work. NS Boseraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, confirmed that the cabinet has cleared the proposal and much of the work will be executed by BWSSB. The board will set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) near the lake, ensuring no raw sewage or untreated water from upstream enters the lake. We will be carrying out the embankment and other rejuvenation work to restore the lake, he said. The Minister adding that earlier efforts to stop sewage flow into the lake, including a diversion canal proposed with the forest, environment and ecology department, were stalled because of a pending petition before Karnataka High court.

Senior BWSSB engineers told that with the govt keen on developing Bidadi as a satellite township, rejuvenating the lake has become crucial.

The state cabinet has now approved the establishment of the dedicated STP near the lake. Spread across 1,000 acres, Byramangala lake once supported the livelihoods of people in more than 20 surrounding villages. Over the years, however, untreated sewage flowing from Bengaluru via Vrushabhavathi has severely polluted the waterbody.BWSSB Chairperson Ram Prasath Manohar said the new STP will cost about Rs 230 crore and will be operational in three years. “Once commissioned, the STP will treat about 100 MLD of sewage. The tertiary treated water will be released into the lake, and this will be the third phase of the project in the Vrushabhavathi valley. The final quality of water will be ultrapure. Subsequently, the plant’s capacity will be enhanced, he said.