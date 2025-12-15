Thanish N. to receive special honour at All India Dalit Literature Conference

Special Honour Conferred

KOLAR

Thanish N, an international level achiever, Grand Master, and famous as the “sardar” (leader/master) of 19 world record’s, from Lakkur village, Malur taluk, Kolar district, has been selected for a “special honorary award” on the main stage of the closing ceremony of the 11th All India Dalit Literature Conference.

The conference will held on December 20-21, 2025, at the Pandit Siddarama Jambaladinne District Rangamandira in Raichur, Karnataka, under the presidency of Dr. Arjuna Golasangi, President of the State Unit of the Dalit Sahitya Parishath, Gadag, and the overall presidency of litterateur Dr. Jayadevi Gaikwad.

Grand Master Thanish N is the son of Shwethanagaraj, founder and president of Shwethanjali Bharathanatyam School and Vishwamanava Kuvempu Foundation in Lakkur village, and the young poet Lakkur M. Nagaraj.

He is an achiever who amazed everyone by setting an Indian Book of World Record’s at the world level at the tender age of two years and three months.

Today, seven-year-old Thanish N, who is studying in the second grade, has made 19 world record’s in the field of Bharathanatyam, including Asian Book of World Records, International Book of World Records, Kid’s World Records, Wheel Medal Book of World Records, Influencer World Record through the third eye in divine vision, Karnataka Achievers Record, Raba Book of World Records, Kingdom World Record, Bodhi World Record, and a Guinness record in Karate.

Thanish N., who has been recognized at the state, national, and international levels, has garnered attention through his Bharathanatyam dance performance in Malaysia. He has appeared on the Doordarshan channel’s “Chinnara Loka” program and attends many events today as a guest.

Thanish has received hundreds of awards including the Hoysala Award, Crazy Talent Award, Natya Kala Award, Grand Master Award, Natyaratna Award, Suddikirana Year’s Kannadiga Award, Natya Mayura Award, Nritya Jyothi Award, Bala Natya Ratna Award, Nrityashree Award, Natyashree, and Natya Chetana.

He has been honored at many places in the state, including an honor at the Karnataka Rajyotsava, an honor from the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, honors at school and college annual days, and an honor in Malaysia.

Having recognized the achievement of Thanish N, the state unit of the Dalit Sahitya Parishat has selected him for a special honor at the main stage of the closing ceremony of the 11th All India Dalit Sahitya Sammelana.

J.Mu. Chandra, the District President of the Kolar District Dalit Sahitya Parishat, mother Shwethanagaraj, and father Lakkur M. Nagaraj have extended their best wishes.