Farmer killed in wild elephant attack in Ramanagara

Ramanagara

The ongoing human–wildlife conflict in Ramanagara district claimed another life on Sunday after a farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack. The tragic incident occurred in Dummasandra village of Harohalli taluk, triggering anger and concern among local residents.

The deceased has been identified as Puttamadegowda (48), a farmer from the village. According to reports, he was heading to his farmland early in the morning to let water into his fields when a wild elephant suddenly attacked him. The force of the assault proved fatal, and Puttamadegowda died on the spot, leaving his family and the entire village in shock.

It is believed that the elephant had strayed from the Bannerghatta forest range and had been roaming the agricultural fields throughout the night. During its movement, the animal reportedly caused extensive damage to standing crops, particularly ragi, resulting in significant losses to farmers. The repeated movement of wild elephants in the area has heightened fear among villagers, especially those dependent on agriculture.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection following the incident. However, the tragedy sparked strong resentment among villagers, who expressed anger at the Forest Department for failing to prevent such attacks. Residents questioned the effectiveness of existing measures and accused officials of negligence.

Villagers have demanded immediate compensation for the bereaved family and effective steps to prevent further elephant intrusions. Farmers in the region have voiced dissatisfaction over the Forest Department’s handling of the situation, stating that wild elephant menace has become a recurring problem in the district. They urged authorities to implement long-term solutions to curb human–wildlife conflict and ensure the safety of people living near forest boundaries.