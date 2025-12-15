Monday, December 15, 2025
HomeStateFarmer killed in wild elephant attack in Ramanagara
State

Farmer killed in wild elephant attack in Ramanagara

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
134

Ramanagara

The ongoing human–wildlife conflict in Ramanagara district claimed another life on Sunday after a farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack. The tragic incident occurred in Dummasandra village of Harohalli taluk, triggering anger and concern among local residents.

The deceased has been identified as Puttamadegowda (48), a farmer from the village. According to reports, he was heading to his farmland early in the morning to let water into his fields when a wild elephant suddenly attacked him. The force of the assault proved fatal, and Puttamadegowda died on the spot, leaving his family and the entire village in shock.

It is believed that the elephant had strayed from the Bannerghatta forest range and had been roaming the agricultural fields throughout the night. During its movement, the animal reportedly caused extensive damage to standing crops, particularly ragi, resulting in significant losses to farmers. The repeated movement of wild elephants in the area has heightened fear among villagers, especially those dependent on agriculture.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection following the incident. However, the tragedy sparked strong resentment among villagers, who expressed anger at the Forest Department for failing to prevent such attacks. Residents questioned the effectiveness of existing measures and accused officials of negligence.

Villagers have demanded immediate compensation for the bereaved family and effective steps to prevent further elephant intrusions. Farmers in the region have voiced dissatisfaction over the Forest Department’s handling of the situation, stating that wild elephant menace has become a recurring problem in the district. They urged authorities to implement long-term solutions to curb human–wildlife conflict and ensure the safety of people living near forest boundaries.

Previous article
Thanish N. to receive special honour at All India Dalit Literature Conference
Next article
Coffee grower assaulted and robbed; six arrested
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.