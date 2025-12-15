Coffee grower assaulted and robbed; six arrested

Hassan

Police have arrested six people, including five alleged thieves and a trader, in connection with the brutal assault and robbery of a coffee grower in Hassan district. The incident took place on December 11 in Arehalli village of Beluru taluk when the victim attempted to stop the theft of his coffee crop.

According to police, the accused attacked coffee grower Jagannath Shetty when he confronted them for stealing coffee cherries from his plantation. The assault was reportedly severe, after which the accused fled with a large quantity of stolen coffee produce. The incident occurred within the limits of the Arehalli Police Station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shahid Mubarak (19), Zaheer (32), Sagar (21), Pajwal (21), Hajeez (22), all residents of Arehalli village, and Sunil (35), a trader. Police said Sunil had purchased the stolen coffee despite knowing that it was obtained through theft, making him an accused in the case.

Following a detailed investigation, the Arehalli police team successfully tracked down and arrested all the accused. The operation was led by Inspector Jagadeesh along with constables Shashi, Nandish, Manjunath, and other staff members.

Police officials stated that the arrests were made based on strong evidence and local intelligence. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused were involved in similar thefts in the region.