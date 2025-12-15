Stay alert against cyber fraud : ACP Nazma Farooqi

Mangaluru

ACP Nazma Farooqi has urged the public to remain vigilant against cyber fraud and other modern crimes, highlighting the growing involvement of youth in criminal activities such as substance abuse, cybercrime, and sexual offenses. Speaking at the inauguration of a special human rights workshop organized by Lions International District 317 D at Shantinilaya, Balmatta, she emphasized the importance of raising awareness about legal rights, human responsibilities, and personal safety.

Farooqi warned about common digital scams, including phishing via social media, fake accounts created in someone else’s name to demand money, morphing celebrities’ images for fraud, fraudulent KYC and Aadhaar update requests, and schemes promising doubled returns. She stressed that victims should never share OTPs or pay money under intimidation and that reporting losses to authorities immediately, such as through the Golden Hour helpline (1930), can help recover funds.

She also urged children to avoid drugs, stressing that curiosity-driven involvement in illegal activities still constitutes a crime. Police initiatives, including random inspections in colleges, are raising awareness about substance abuse. Students were encouraged to report peers struggling with addiction so they could receive help.

The workshop included a panel discussion, Q&A sessions, and prize distribution, along with the release of a book on human rights by B.P. Achaar. Key attendees included Advocate Udayananda K., District Governor Aravind Shenai, Edwin Walter, M.H. Karunakar, B.S. Rai, K. Chandramohan Rao, Prajwal U.S., M.T. Raja, and Jyothi S. Shetty. The event aimed to equip students with knowledge of human values, cyber safety, and responsible behavior in the digital age.