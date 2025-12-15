Monday, December 15, 2025
Shamanur Shivashankarappa, veteran Cong leader, passes away at 94

Davanagere

Senior Congress leader and national president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday evening at the age of 94. He had been suffering from age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he succumbed after failing to respond to medical care.

A veteran politician and respected community leader, Shivashankarappa served as a Congress MLA for several terms and played a prominent role in public life for decades. Born on June 16, 1931, in Davanagere, Shivashankarappa rose from humble beginnings to become a towering figure in Karnataka’s political and social landscape. His life was marked by a commitment to community welfare, institutional building and public service, earning him widespread respect across party lines.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and several other leaders and dignitaries have expressed deep sorrow over his demise, remembering him as a dedicated leader, visionary institution builder and compassionate public figure whose contributions will be long remembered.

Notable contributions beyond politics

  • President of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha.
  • President of Ashakirana Trust for Persons with Disabilities.
  • President of Davanagere Cricket Club.
  • President of Davanagere Sports Club.
  • Headed Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology.
  • Led several professional educational institutions.
  • President of Bapuji Engineering Association.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who was active in politics for several decades, was elected six times as an MLA and once as a Member of Parliament, and also served as a minister.

