Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Filed, Sarpanch Detained

Police begin legal action as devastating nightclub fire kills 25

North Goa

Police late on Sunday night registered an FIR against the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, its manager and the event organisers after a deadly fire killed 25 people. The sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat has also been detained in connection with the case, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry to probe the incident, which occurred after midnight at the popular party venue in Arpora village, about 25 km from Panaji. The club had started operations last year.

According to police, four of the deceased were tourists and 14 were staff members, while the identities of seven others are yet to be confirmed. The FIR has been registered against owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Cases have also been filed against the club manager and the organisers of the event held that night.

Police detained sarpanch Roshan Redkar, who had issued a trade licence for the premises in 2013. Redkar claimed that the club lacked permission for construction and that a dispute existed between the partners. He said the panchayat had issued a demolition notice earlier, but it was later stayed by the Directorate of Panchayats.

The Chief Minister said all six injured persons are in stable condition and are receiving proper treatment. A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the fire broke out on the first floor. Due to congestion and narrow exits, many people were unable to escape in time, and some got trapped on the ground floor, he added.