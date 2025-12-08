Development Work Worth ₹1,041 Crore Completed in Kolar, MLA Kottur Manjunath Asserts

Development Work Progresses



Kolar

Development work worth ₹1,041 crore has been completed in the Kolar constituency, MLA Kottur Manjunath stated while addressing a gathering at Dodda Hasala Gram Panchayat on Saturday. Speaking in the presence of JDS leaders, he challenged critics to examine the documents if they had any doubts regarding the progress.

Manjunath inaugurated several development projects at the Gram Panchayat premises, emphasizing that the state government has consistently supported the region with substantial grants. He expressed his disappointment over false claims circulating that the constituency had not received adequate funding. “Spreading misinformation about the allocation of grants is unfair and misleading. People are encouraged to verify the documents themselves,” he said.

Highlighting future plans, the MLA announced that a grant of ₹60 lakh will be allocated in the next state budget for the improvement of roads in Dodda Hasala and Chikka Hasala villages. He also revealed that Dodda Hasala Gram Panchayat is slated to be included within the Kolar city limits in the coming days, a move expected to accelerate development and urban planning initiatives.

Manjunath further outlined major infrastructure projects, including the conversion of the Bangarpet Road passing through the panchayat into a quadrilateral road and the initiation of a ring road project to improve traffic flow and connectivity. He assured residents that these projects would enhance accessibility and bring economic growth to the region.

Local leaders and citizens in attendance welcomed the initiatives, highlighting that these projects could significantly improve the quality of life and development standards in the constituency. The MLA reiterated his commitment to ensuring that resources are utilized transparently and that development reaches every village in the area.

The event underscored the state government’s focus on infrastructure and rural development, reflecting ongoing efforts to boost connectivity, urban planning, and overall public welfare in Kolar constituency.