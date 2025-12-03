Noida International Airport Nears Launch as Final Security Checks Conclude



Noida International Airport moves closer to inauguration with security inspections completed and aerodrome license likely by December 4.

Greater Noida



Preparations for the operationalisation of the Noida International Airport have reached the final stage, with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) expected to submit its security inspection report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shortly. If the DGCA approves the findings, the long-awaited aerodrome license could be issued on December 4, removing a key obstacle ahead of the airport’s formal launch. Officials indicated the inauguration is likely to take place within a week of licensing, although the Uttar Pradesh government has yet to finalise the exact date.

The opening ceremony is expected to be a high-profile event graced by top leaders from both the state and central governments. Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer for Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said the BCAS team conducted a thorough two-day inspection of the airport’s security preparations. Technical gaps identified in earlier checks were reviewed again on Monday as part of an extensive reassessment of high-end security systems.

The inspection included baggage and passenger screening mechanisms, CCTV networks, access control points, perimeter security, anti-hijacking systems, bomb disposal setups, and 3D radar installations. According to Bhatia, the systems were found to be effective, and the BCAS has compiled its report accordingly.

He confirmed that all construction under the airport’s first phase — spread across 1,334 hectares and comprising the runway, taxiways, terminal building, and parking facilities — has been completed. Key technical trials covering baggage handling, boarding operations, security checks, and passenger movement protocols have also been successfully concluded.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the project on November 27 and instructed officials to expedite the remaining processes, including licensing. In its initial phase, the airport will operate domestic flights and handle cargo operations, with international services and additional infrastructure planned for later phases.

The launch of the Noida International Airport is expected to ease congestion at airports across Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, while generating new employment opportunities and boosting business activity in the region.