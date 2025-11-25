Constitution Day to be celebrated in Chitradurga on Nov 26

Chitradurga

Chitradurga district administration will observe Constitution Day on November 26, with a series of programmes aimed at spreading awareness about the values and significance of the Indian Constitution. According to Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh, the main event will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Lidkar Bhavan near the Tourist Bungalow in Chitradurga city.

As part of the celebrations, a Constitution awareness rally has been organised across several key streets of the city. The procession will begin at 8 a.m. from the fort entrance and move through Kamanabavi Layout, Karuvinakatte Circle, and the right side of Jogimatti Road. From there, it will pass through the 5th Cross left turn on Jogimatti Road, the Buddha statue area, the Stadium, Stadium Road, Old Vaishali Circle, Madakari Nayaka Circle, and finally conclude at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Circle.

A silver chariot carrying the Preamble of the Constitution will be taken through the rally route, symbolically highlighting its importance. At the programme venue, students will display artworks depicting various constitutional themes. Winners of drawing and speech competitions conducted at the taluk and district levels will be honored with first, second, and third prizes, along with certificates, shawls, garlands, and mementos. Eminent professors will also deliver lectures to deepen public understanding of the Constitution.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged elected representatives, members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other backward communities, dignitaries from all walks of life, students, and the general public to participate in large numbers and make the Constitution Day celebration a meaningful success.