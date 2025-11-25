‘End of an era’

Dharmendra 1935-2025

The ‘He-Man’ who made hearts melt is no more

Mumbai

Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly known as Hindi cinema’s original ‘He-Man’ and ‘Dharam Paaji, passed away at his Mumbai home on November 24. He was 89.

His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, where members of the film fraternity and family have gathered to pay their final respects.

The legendary star, widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest and most commercially successful actors, had been under medical care at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in recent weeks. He died 12 days after he was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted late October after he complained of breathlessness. He would have turned 90 on December 8.

Dharmendra’s cinematic career spanned over six decades, with appearances in more than 300 films, earning him the record for the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema.

He made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, started out his career playing common man roles in the 1960s in films such as Anpadh and Bandini. He gained popularity in the mid-1960s with hits like Phool Aur Patthar and Aaye Din Bahar Ke.

The 1970s and 1980s cemented his stardom with iconic films, including Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Hukumat, and Dream Girl.

In later years, he took on memorable character roles in films such as Apne, Johnny Gaddaar and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

His next cinematic appearance is Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, based on Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, and fronted by Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. In an emotional coincidence, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Ikkis’ released a poster featuring Dharmendra earlier today. The film is scheduled for a December 25 theatrical release and now stands as one of his final on-screen appearances.

Honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012, Dharmendra’s legacy as a legendary actor, style icon, and enduring presence in Indian cinema remains unparalleled.

The actor is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur, second wife Hema Malini, and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol (actors) and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, and Esha Deol and Ahana Deol (actors) from his second marriage.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935 in Sahnewal in the northwestern state of Punjab, he was raised in a farming family and developed a fascination for cinema as a teenager, often cycling miles to the nearest theatre to watch legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s films.

The brief political stint

Beyond cinema, Dharmendra briefly entered politics, serving as a Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Bikaner of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2009. He later admitted that politics was “not my true calling”, saying his heart “always belonged to films”.

QUOTES

The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.