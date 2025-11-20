Saina, Gade to Lead Legends’ Vision Legacy Tour in Delhi

Badminton icons Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade will spearhead the returning Legacy Tour

New Delhi

Indian badminton superstar Saina Nehwal and Danish great Peter Gade will headline The Legends’ Vision Legacy Tour India, a global initiative aimed at promoting badminton through community engagement, youth-oriented activities and strategic local partnerships. The Legacy Tour, making its return to India after eight years, is scheduled for November 23 and 24 at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in the national capital.

Saina, a London Olympics bronze-medallist and one of the newest members of the Legends’ Vision platform alongside Olympic champion Carolina Marin, expressed her delight at bringing the initiative back to her home country. “Badminton has given me everything in life, and it is always special to return to the court in a way that inspires young players,” she said.

The opening day of the tour, November 23, will feature interactive junior exhibitions involving Saina, Gade and Legends’ Vision Ambassadors, giving young shuttlers a rare chance to learn from global greats. The day will also see the official launch of A Racquet’s Second Life in India, a sustainability-driven initiative that seeks to extend the lifespan of badminton equipment while supporting grassroots participation.

Gade, the 1999 All England champion and one of the sport’s most respected figures, highlighted the deeper purpose behind the programme. “This initiative has always been about giving back to the global badminton community, and I’m proud to see the message continue to grow,” he said.

On November 24, the second day of the tour, Legends’ Vision will expand its outreach across Delhi-NCR. Fans will have opportunities to interact with Saina and Gade through meet-and-greet sessions, allowing enthusiasts to connect with the stars and further celebrate the sport’s growing legacy in India.