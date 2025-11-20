‘I’ve Never Faced Disrespect in India’: Pietersen Explains His Affection for the Country

Kevin Pietersen shares heartfelt reasons behind his long-standing admiration for India

New Delhi

Former England batting star Kevin Pietersen has offered a candid explanation for why he is often perceived as “pro” India, revealing that two decades of uninterrupted warmth, respect and positivity from the country and its people have shaped his affection. The 45-year-old, who earned a massive fan following in India through his IPL stints and memorable international knocks on Indian soil, responded to critics and curious fans through a long post on X.

Pietersen, who continues to visit India frequently as an IPL mentor and commentator, said that not once in over 20 years has he encountered disrespect or negativity during his stays. “People often ask why I seem so ‘pro’ India. Answer is simple: in over 20 years and dozens of trips, I have NEVER once faced disrespect, negativity, backstabbing or bad energy there. Not once! Only love, kindness, loyalty, warmth and respect — every single time,” he wrote.

He added that India had given him lifelong friendships he deeply cherishes. Emphasising that respect must be earned, Pietersen said he believes he gained that admiration by giving his best on the field, whether playing against India or representing IPL teams. “Friends who became family. Brothers for life… I like to think I earned mine by producing the goods on the cricket field year after year,” he noted.

In the final part of his post, Pietersen said the unreserved warmth he received from Indians has left a lasting emotional imprint. “When a country and its people give you nothing but pure positive energy your entire adult life, that love gets returned tenfold. India gave me its heart first. So India will always have mine,” he said.

Pietersen, now a mentor with Delhi Capitals, remains one of England’s most prolific batters with over 8,000 Test runs and nearly 4,500 ODI runs.