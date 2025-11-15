Renukapur holds child-friendly special Gram Sabha

CHILD-FRIENDLY SABHA

Chitradurga

As part of the Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat campaign, a special gram sabha for children was organised at the Government Higher Primary School in Renukapur, Chitradurga district. Speaking on the occasion, Jaffar Sharif Sutar, Secretary (Administration) of the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and the State-level Nodal Officer, urged everyone to work together to develop the Renukapur Government Higher Primary School into a model institution.

Addressing parents, teachers and gram panchayat members, he emphasised the need for collective planning and coordinated efforts to achieve this goal. He explained that from November 14, 2025, to January 24, 2026, a ten-week Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat campaign will be held across the state. During this period, every gram panchayat is required to conduct a special gram sabha for children. Renukapur has been selected as a ‘Kayaka Gram’, making it a priority village for achieving holistic development.

The programme was attended by State Consultant Anand from the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Renukapur Gram Panchayat President Janajja, Vice President Manjamma, members Deviramma, Palakka, Narasimhappa and Venkatesh, Panchayat Development Officer B.C. Shashiraj, Accounts Assistant Veeranayak, Bill Collector Gujjappa, Computer Operator Chandramma, JJM District Planning Manager Manjunath S. Nadar, District IEC Consultant B.C. Nagaraj, DTSC consultants G.S. Kiran Patil, Chandrakant, Yallappa, Praveen and Geethalakshmi. School Headmaster Manjanna, teachers Jyoti, Ashwini, Neelamma, Kencharaju, Shwetha and Tippeswamy, along with PSI Chetan Kumar and ASI Manjanna from Talaku Police Station, were also present.

Review of Jal Jeevan Mission Progress

Later, at the Challakere Taluk Panchayat hall, Jaffar Sharif Sutar chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and KSRDWSP schemes. Executive Engineer Amarnath Jain, assistant and junior engineers, support engineers, office staff, DPM and DTSC consultants, and IEC consultants from SBM (Rural) participated in the review.