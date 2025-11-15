Muslim philanthropist funds reconstruction of a HIndu Temple

A Muslim businessman in Channapatna has rebuilt the centuries-old Basaveshwara Temple with a donation of over ₹3 crore, setting a powerful example of communal harmony and interfaith unity in Ramanagara district.

Ramanagara

In a powerful testament to communal harmony, Channapatna — widely known for its traditional wooden toys — has once again demonstrated exemplary unity between Hindus and Muslims. A Muslim entrepreneur from the town has funded the complete reconstruction of the historic Basaveshwara Temple at Mangalvarapete, contributing several crores toward the effort.

The centuries-old temple, which had long been in a deteriorated condition, has now been rebuilt with remarkable beauty and care. The entire reconstruction was financed by S K Beedi proprietor Syed Sadathulla Sakhaf, who donated Rs 3 crore for the project. Sakhaf not only sponsored the construction but also took part in the temple’s inauguration, offering a message of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

During the ceremony, Hindu leaders and devotees expressed deep gratitude for Sakhaf’s generosity. As a mark of honour, they placed a silver crown on him and showered him with flowers, acknowledging his rare and meaningful contribution.

The land for the temple had earlier been donated by local residents Kempamma and Motegowda, while Sakhaf ensured the construction of the new stone structure, which now stands completed at a cost above Rs 3 crore. The restored temple is being celebrated as a symbol of unity, reinforcing the belief that religious harmony can thrive through collective goodwill.

This act, however, is not Sakhaf’s first effort toward fostering interfaith bonding. In Sante Mogenahalli, he previously funded the construction of a Veerabhadreshwara Temple, and even completed a project that included both a Hindu temple and a Muslim dargah within the same premises — an initiative that earned widespread praise. With the revival of the Basaveshwara Temple, he has once again proven his commitment to strengthening communal ties and promoting peaceful coexistence.