Submit report on implementation of Disabilities Act: HC to State

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State government to file a comprehensive report within six weeks detailing the status of implementation of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha issued notice on a plea alleging the State’s failure to comply with Sections 17, 24, 34, 35, 37, and 88 of the Act. The court ordered the government to provide a detailed report on steps taken under the said provisions.

Section 17 mandates the government to ensure inclusive education in institutions it funds. This includes conducting surveys every five years, establishing and staffing teacher training institutions, providing necessary learning aids, resource centres, scholarships, and curriculum modifications.

Under Section 24, the government is required to create schemes to safeguard and promote independent living for persons with disabilities. Section 34 requires 4% reservation in government jobs, including specific allocations for various disabilities. Section 35 mandates incentives for private employers to ensure at least 5% of their workforce comprises persons with benchmark disabilities.

Section 37 stipulates 5% reservation for persons with disabilities in agricultural land allotment, developmental schemes, and concessional land allotment for housing. Section 88 calls for the creation of a dedicated state fund for persons with disabilities.

The plea seeks the establishment of additional special schools and accessible infrastructure, registration of teachers under the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992, and creation of vocational training centres. It also requests enhancement of disability pensions to Rs 10,000, free bus travel, increased funding for assistive technologies under the ADIP scheme, and issuance of Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards to eligible persons.

Advocate Pradeep Nayak, representing the petitioner, argued that the State had not effectively implemented the Act, undermining the constitutional rights of persons with disabilities. The court ordered the State to file a comprehensive status report within six weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for 4 February 2026.